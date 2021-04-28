BWW Interview: Michelle Danner Talks About Her Long & Multifaceted Career

There aren't many people who can point to a career full of success as a performer, teacher, storyteller, entrepreneur, and expert. But Michelle Danner can.

The legendary acting teacher and co-founder of the Edgemar Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, Danner's also now well-established as a successful feature film director.

BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of connecting with Ms. Danner over email to discuss the many ways she's made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Read the full interview below!

What has your life and job looked like since the start of the pandemic? What has changed?

It's been a life changing year in many ways. I have really learned how fast I was going on the treadmill of life and putting a pause on it has helped me reflect, reassess, and redefine my creative goals. Because I had the fortune to finish principal photography of my film "The Runner" right before Covid started at the beginning of 2020, I was able to take my time in the editing room and with the post production. I truly enjoyed that feeling of not feeling like I had to rush to get it done. I learned therefore that when it comes to creativity it's important to be able to give yourself time, somewhere I knew that but I forgot along the way. I have continued teaching through zoom and at first I rebelled against it but then grew to enjoy it tremendously and found the experience of reaching students not to be disconnected but in fact quite the opposite, more of an intimate connection. And although nothing really replaces an in person connection teaching and coaching on zoom was a great alternative.

Tell me a little about what led you to becoming an acting coach.

I think that it was always meant for me to teach acting. As a young actress I sat in Stella Adler's and Uta Hagen's classes, taking copious notes, having an inner debate about the different methodologies of acting. If someone would have seen how passionate I was and remain to this day about the craft of acting they would have known that I had a responsibility to it all down.

Did you always want to direct films? Who inspired you down that route?

I've been very influenced by the iconic English Director Mike Leigh and particularly the way he works with actors, beginning by asking a million questions that lead the actors, portraying characters that are super real. Having said that, I always loved Italian cinema Rossellini, Sorentino, Fellini and also French cinema Godard, Truffaut, Cocteau. A great story well-executed that ultimately moves me to the core has always been the greatest of inspirations. I continue to be fascinated by the creativity that it takes to make unique artistic choices that illuminate the story and the screen

I'd love to hear more about the upcoming plays you're working on as an actor.

I'm in rehearsal with the wonderful Anne Archer for "A Ticket to the Circus'' written by Bonnie Culver about Norris Church Mailer, the sixth wife of Norman Mailer, which I will be directing. It brings us back to a fascinating and entertaining time in literature and politics. And I will be acting in "Miss Margarida's Way'' written by Roberto Athayde and directed by Deborah Lavine, a wonderful satirical play about a school teacher who runs her classroom with an iron fist. Both of these plays will start out in virtual Theater and then we hope to bring them on a live stage very soon.

Where do you find the most joy in your multifaceted career?

I am happy to say that I find the most joy being creative with my kids, they have helped me on set and on stage. I love to teach, to work with so many talented artists and I am always excited to share what I know. I wake up every day very grateful that I get a chance to be creative on many levels.