BUNK'D Kicks Off Another Adventure-Packed Summer at Camp Kikiwaka

Disney Channel's long-running summer camp comedy "BUNK'D" will mark a big milestone with the premiere of the series' 100th episode, THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The notable episode will air during a special summer kick-off week featuring a new installment of the series on each night of the week from MONDAY, MAY 31, through FRIDAY, JUNE 4.

"BUNK'D" originally premiered July 31, 2015, as a spin-off of the hit comedy series "Jessie" (2011-2015) and is currently in its fifth season. The series revolves around the hilarious adventures of the campers and counselors at Maine's rustic Camp Kikiwaka. In 2021, it remains a top 10 live-action cable series with kids 6-11 (#9) and top 5 with girls 6-11 (#5).

Kristina Smith, executive director, Current Series, Disney Branded Television, said, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of 'BUNK'D' on their amazing achievement in reaching 100 episodes. From day one, this series was a hit for us, and it continues to entertain our audience with an irresistible blend of relatable characters and funny, warmhearted storylines."

"BUNK'D" Fun Facts From 100 Adventure-Filled Episodes

Number of campers who've been sprayed by a skunk: 16

Number of times the camp has burned down or suffered a natural disaster: Only twice!

Number of camper injuries? 7-and there is one in the 100th episode when a camper named Zachary does a belly flop-that's gotta sting!

Number of disastrous canoe rides the campers have taken: 5

Number of times a family member came to visit camp: 12

Number of times the camp won a competition or a trophy: 5

Number of times the campers went to Moose Rump: 20

Number of different animals that have been featured on "BUNK'D": 22

Number of cabins at Camp Kikiwaka: 23 + Lou's cabin = 24

Number of times the kids went WHITE WATER rafting in a bouncy house: 1!

Photo Credit: Disney Branded Television/Nelson Machin