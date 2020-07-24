BUGS BUNNY 80TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION Available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

The Collection Features 60 Classic Theatrical Shorts

Eh, what's up Doc? It's Bugs Bunny's 80th anniversary! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment invites you to celebrate that wascally wabbit's milestone anniversary with the release of Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection, a gorgeous collector's set featuring 60 theatrical shorts on Blu-ray, plus a full-size Bugs Bunny glitter Funko figure. Available in stores on November 3, 2020, Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection will also include a Digital Copy of the 60 original theatrical shorts, a new documentary, 10 episodes of the Looney Tunes Cartoons - the new HBO Max series produced by Warner Bros. Animation - and an introductory letter from animation historian Jerry Beck. Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection is priced to own at $74.99 ($89.99 Canada).

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection will be available to own on Digital for $39.99 SRP in the US and $49.99 SRP in Canada on November 3, 2020.

Bugs Bunny, one of animation's most recognizable characters, first hopped onto the screen in 1940 and he's been a pop-culture icon ever since. More than eight generations have enjoyed the timeless antics of the carrot-munching wise guy who always outsmarts his rivals. Cartoons, movies, TV, comics, music, sports and more - this wascally wabbit has done it all. Clever pranks and one-liners are here, along with interviews with today's most renowned animators, historians and superstars. Enjoy the full range of his silly and smart-alecky personality with 60 theatrical shorts restored and remastered to the original 4X3 aspect ratio on Blu-rayÔ for the first time. It's just what the doctor - er, doc - ordered.

Some of the best and most beloved theatrical shorts from Bugs Bunny's illustrious career are featured on Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection. This compilation contains a variety of memorable works, by some of the most renowned animators in cartoon history including Bob

Clampett, Chuck Jones, Robert McKimson, Friz Freleng, Tex Avery and others. Included are Academy Award-nominated/winning shorts such as A Wild Hare and Knighty Knight Bugs. Other popular favorites include Baseball Bugs, Hair Raising Hare, Bugs Bunny Rides Again, 8 Ball Bunny, The Rabbit of Seville, What's Opera Doc? and much more. Fans will be captivated watching the evolution of the look and sound of Bugs Bunny's character through this set of classic shorts that spans several decades, starting with early works from the 1940s, to cartoons which debuted in the 1990s.

"Bugs Bunny is one of the most beloved, iconic cartoon characters in Pop culture history. He has delighted generations of fans for 80 years. We have put together a beautiful collection with a wide-ranging assortment of cartoons that celebrate Bugs Bunny's incredible body of work," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. She added, "Fans of all ages will want to own this eye-catching collection, which commemorates Bugs Bunny's landmark anniversary with some of his most popular cartoons presented in high definition and also contains some fun extras, like a full-size glitter Funko figure, exclusively available in this giftset. This is a release no collector will want to miss."

Bonus Content:

New Documentary: Bugs Bunny's 80th What's Up Doc-umentary!

10 Looney Tunes Cartoons episodes

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection

Featured Cartoon Shorts

Disc #1:

1.Elmer's Candid Camera

2.A Wild Hare

3.Hold the Lion, Please

4.Bugs Bunny Gets the Boid

5.Super-Rabbit

6.Jack-Wabbit and the Beanstalk

7.What's Cookin' Doc?

8.Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears

9.Hare Ribbin

10.The Old Grey Hare

11.Baseball Bugs

12.Hair Raising Hare

13.Racketeer Rabbit

14.Bugs Bunny Rides Again

15.Haredevil Hare

16.Hot Cross Bunny

17.Hare Splitter

18.Knights Must Fall

19.What's Up Doc?

20.8 Ball Bunny

Disc #2:

1.The Rabbit of Seville

2.Rabbit Every Monday

3.Fair Haired Hare

4.Rabbit Fire

5.His Hare Raising Tale

6.Hare Lift

7.Upswept Hare

8.Robot Rabbit

9.Captain Hareblower

10.No Parking Hare

11.Yankee Doodle Bugs

12.Lumber-Jack Rabbit

13.Baby Buggy Bunny

14.Hare Brush

15.This is a Life?

16.Rabbitson Crusoe

17.Napoleon Bunny-Part

18.Half Fare Hare

19.Pikers Peak

20.What's Opera, Doc?

Disc #3:

1.Bugsy and Mugsy

2.Show Biz Bugs

3.Hare-Less Wolf

4.Now, Hare This

5.Knighty Knight Bugs

6.Hare-Abian Nights

7.Backwoods Bunny

8.Wild and Woolly Hare

9.Bonanza Bunny

10.People are Bunny

11.Person to Bunny

12.Rabbit's Feat

13.From Hare to Heir

14.Compressed Hare

15.Prince Violent

16.Shishkabugs

17.The Million Hare

18.The Unmentionables

19.False Hare

20.Blooper Bunn

Digital

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection is available to own on digital November 3, 2020. Digital ownership allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and others.

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection

Street Date (US & Canada): November 3, 2020 SRP (United States): $74.99 (BD) SRP (Canada) $89.99 (BD) Running Time: 420 min. approx.

