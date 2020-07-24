BUGS BUNNY 80TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION Available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Collection Features 60 Classic Theatrical Shorts
Eh, what's up Doc? It's Bugs Bunny's 80th anniversary! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment invites you to celebrate that wascally wabbit's milestone anniversary with the release of Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection, a gorgeous collector's set featuring 60 theatrical shorts on Blu-ray, plus a full-size Bugs Bunny glitter Funko figure. Available in stores on November 3, 2020, Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection will also include a Digital Copy of the 60 original theatrical shorts, a new documentary, 10 episodes of the Looney Tunes Cartoons - the new HBO Max series produced by Warner Bros. Animation - and an introductory letter from animation historian Jerry Beck. Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection is priced to own at $74.99 ($89.99 Canada).
Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection will be available to own on Digital for $39.99 SRP in the US and $49.99 SRP in Canada on November 3, 2020.
Bugs Bunny, one of animation's most recognizable characters, first hopped onto the screen in 1940 and he's been a pop-culture icon ever since. More than eight generations have enjoyed the timeless antics of the carrot-munching wise guy who always outsmarts his rivals. Cartoons, movies, TV, comics, music, sports and more - this wascally wabbit has done it all. Clever pranks and one-liners are here, along with interviews with today's most renowned animators, historians and superstars. Enjoy the full range of his silly and smart-alecky personality with 60 theatrical shorts restored and remastered to the original 4X3 aspect ratio on Blu-rayÔ for the first time. It's just what the doctor - er, doc - ordered.
Some of the best and most beloved theatrical shorts from Bugs Bunny's illustrious career are featured on Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection. This compilation contains a variety of memorable works, by some of the most renowned animators in cartoon history including Bob
Clampett, Chuck Jones, Robert McKimson, Friz Freleng, Tex Avery and others. Included are Academy Award-nominated/winning shorts such as A Wild Hare and Knighty Knight Bugs. Other popular favorites include Baseball Bugs, Hair Raising Hare, Bugs Bunny Rides Again, 8 Ball Bunny, The Rabbit of Seville, What's Opera Doc? and much more. Fans will be captivated watching the evolution of the look and sound of Bugs Bunny's character through this set of classic shorts that spans several decades, starting with early works from the 1940s, to cartoons which debuted in the 1990s.
"Bugs Bunny is one of the most beloved, iconic cartoon characters in Pop culture history. He has delighted generations of fans for 80 years. We have put together a beautiful collection with a wide-ranging assortment of cartoons that celebrate Bugs Bunny's incredible body of work," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. She added, "Fans of all ages will want to own this eye-catching collection, which commemorates Bugs Bunny's landmark anniversary with some of his most popular cartoons presented in high definition and also contains some fun extras, like a full-size glitter Funko figure, exclusively available in this giftset. This is a release no collector will want to miss."
Bonus Content:
New Documentary: Bugs Bunny's 80th What's Up Doc-umentary!
10 Looney Tunes Cartoons episodes
Featured Cartoon Shorts
Disc #1:
1.Elmer's Candid Camera
2.A Wild Hare
3.Hold the Lion, Please
4.Bugs Bunny Gets the Boid
5.Super-Rabbit
6.Jack-Wabbit and the Beanstalk
7.What's Cookin' Doc?
8.Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears
9.Hare Ribbin
10.The Old Grey Hare
11.Baseball Bugs
12.Hair Raising Hare
13.Racketeer Rabbit
14.Bugs Bunny Rides Again
15.Haredevil Hare
16.Hot Cross Bunny
17.Hare Splitter
18.Knights Must Fall
19.What's Up Doc?
20.8 Ball Bunny
Disc #2:
1.The Rabbit of Seville
2.Rabbit Every Monday
3.Fair Haired Hare
4.Rabbit Fire
5.His Hare Raising Tale
6.Hare Lift
7.Upswept Hare
8.Robot Rabbit
9.Captain Hareblower
10.No Parking Hare
11.Yankee Doodle Bugs
12.Lumber-Jack Rabbit
13.Baby Buggy Bunny
14.Hare Brush
15.This is a Life?
16.Rabbitson Crusoe
17.Napoleon Bunny-Part
18.Half Fare Hare
19.Pikers Peak
20.What's Opera, Doc?
Disc #3:
1.Bugsy and Mugsy
2.Show Biz Bugs
3.Hare-Less Wolf
4.Now, Hare This
5.Knighty Knight Bugs
6.Hare-Abian Nights
7.Backwoods Bunny
8.Wild and Woolly Hare
9.Bonanza Bunny
10.People are Bunny
11.Person to Bunny
12.Rabbit's Feat
13.From Hare to Heir
14.Compressed Hare
15.Prince Violent
16.Shishkabugs
17.The Million Hare
18.The Unmentionables
19.False Hare
20.Blooper Bunn
Digital
Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection is available to own on digital November 3, 2020. Digital ownership allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and others.
Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection
|
Street Date (US & Canada):
|
November 3, 2020
|
SRP (United States):
|
$74.99 (BD)
|
SRP (Canada)
|
$89.99 (BD)
|
Running Time:
|
420 min. approx.