BUDDY Los Angeles Screening Draws Topher Grace, Patton Oswalt

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Roadside Attractions and Saban Films celebrated the Los Angeles Special Screening of BUDDY in partnership with Beyond Fest and American Cinematheque on Monday, August 24, 2026 at Aero Theatre (1328 Montana Ave) in Santa Monica.

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

Who Attended

Cast: Topher Grace (Interstellar, 'That 70s Show'), Patton Oswalt (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 'The Goldbergs'), Clint Howard (Terrifier 3, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Madison Skyy Polan (Despicable Me 4), CJ Williams ('Abbott Elementary'), Buddy - In Real Life

Crew: Casper Kelly (Director and Co-Writer), Jamie King (Co-Writer), Devon Ludlow (Head Puppeteer), Michael Serwich (Puppeteer), Lynette Eklund (Puppeteer), Teri Hardin (Puppeteer), Gabe Acero (FX), Michael Yezerski (Music), Raphael Margules (Producer), J.D. Lifsz (Producer), Drew Sykes (Producer)

Executives: Howard Cohen (Roadside Attractions Co-President), Eric d'Arbeloff (Roadside Attractions Co-President), Jonathan Saba (Saban Films Co-President)

Special Guest: Ashley Hinshaw

About the Film

Directed by Casper Kelly

Written by Casper Kelly and Jamie King

Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum

Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King

Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key

Remember Buddy—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of 'It's Buddy!', a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films present a Boulderlight Pictures / Low Spark Films production in association with Sipur Studios and Substance.

Rated R | 95 Minutes

Rated R for bloody violence, some drug content and language – all involving children

Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions, Saban Films and Eric Charbonneau



Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions, Saban Films and Eric Charbonneau

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