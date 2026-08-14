Photos: BUDDY Horror Film to Open in Theaters, Starring Cristin Milioti

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Roadside Attractions and Saban Films are set to release BUDDY, a new horror film centered on a once-beloved children's television mascot whose cheerful world begins to unravel. The film, directed by Casper Kelly from a script he co-wrote with Jamie King, stars Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, Topher Grace, and Keegan-Michael Key. BUDDY is rated R and runs 95 minutes.

Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

Remember Buddy—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children's television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of 'It's Buddy!', a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when ONE CHILD refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

Credits

Directed by Casper Kelly

Written by Casper Kelly and Jamie King

Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum

Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King

Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key

BUDDY is a Boulderlight Pictures and Low Spark Films production presented by Roadside Attractions and Saban Films, in association with Sipur Studios and Substance. The film's producers include Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum.



Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films

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