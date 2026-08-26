BUDDY Horror Film to Open in Theaters This Week

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Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

Remember Buddy—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children's television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of 'It's Buddy!', a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

The film is directed by Casper Kelly and written by Casper Kelly and Jamie King. It is produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum, and executive produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King.

The cast stars Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, and Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key.

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films present a Boulderlight Pictures / Low Spark Films production, in association with Sipur Studios and Substance. The film is rated R and runs 95 minutes.

Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films



Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films

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