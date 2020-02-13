BTS to Appear on Special Episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW

International music phenom BTS will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in a special telecast on Monday, Feb. 24. The show will not only feature an interview and performance by the band, but will also act as a celebration of New York as Fallon and the group visit iconic local spots over the hour.

Last week Fallon asked fans to send in questions for BTS for the chance to have their submissions answered by the group. Following the call-out on Feb. 6, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" trended at #1 worldwide with #FallonAsksBTS as fan questions poured in.

"We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City. BTS really knocked it out of the park. You're not going to believe how big and fun their performance is," said Fallon. "They took over Grand Central Terminal. It's BTS on NBC from NYC at GCT...wait, this is getting weird, isn't it? Just watch the show on Monday, Feb. 24."

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean BOY BAND that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the "Love Myself" campaign and the United Nations "Speak Yourself" speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours, including stadiums, and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious honors, such as the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.

The group made their "Tonight Show" debut in 2018 with an interview and performance of their hits "I'm Fine" and "Idol."

Previous "Tonight Show" special takeover broadcasts have featured music superstars Justin Timberlake, Cher, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.





Related Articles View More TV Stories