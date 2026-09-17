BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' Live Viewing in Buenos Aires, São Paulo

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Tickets are now on sale and the official trailer has been released for BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUENOS AIRES AND SÃO PAULO: LIVE VIEWING, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC (a label under HYBE). The global cinema event brings the first-ever BTS live viewing broadcasts from South America to movie theaters worldwide this October.

Audiences will experience the explosive energy of packed stadiums during two full-length concerts on the big screen: the grand finale of the Latin American leg of the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'', featuring the group's first-ever performance in Argentina alongside BTS' thrilling stadium performance in Brazil.

Starring pop royalty BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook).

Screenings are set for Buenos Aires on Saturday, October 24 (The Americas) and Sunday, October 25 (Rest of World), and for São Paulo on Friday, October 30 (The Americas) and Saturday, October 31 (Rest of World). Screening times vary by territory, with broadcasts in some regions delayed to accommodate local time zones.

The event is presented in over 3,700 cinemas across 85+ territories worldwide. Full theater locations, regional showtimes, and ticketing links are available at www.btsliveviewing.com.

The Latin American broadcasts mark the fourth and fifth live viewing events of the record-breaking 'ARIRANG' world tour, following landmark global events from Goyang and Tokyo in April, and a monumental homecoming and debut anniversary broadcast from Busan Asiad Main Stadium in June. These cinematic events have brought millions of fans together worldwide to experience full-length BTS stadium concerts on the big screen.

With its signature spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' has been phenomenally successful to date, grossing more than double its closest competitor on the Billboard April Top Tours chart. BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG, remains the fastest-selling album of the year so far on the Billboard 200. The global impact of the celebrated comeback continues following the group's performance at the World Cup final on July 19, and their win for Artist of the Year at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) for the second consecutive year, cementing their status as one of the world's biggest bands.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond the Scene,' are a South Korean band that have established themselves as one of the defining global acts of the 21st century. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned seven No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. Released in March 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single 'SWIM' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, further reinforcing their status as one of the defining cultural acts of their generation.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company committed to innovating the music industry through boundless expansion. Through a diversified structure that encompasses its Music, Platform and Technology-based future growth businesses, HYBE creates synergy across its core pillars to deliver enhanced fan experiences and drive cultural impact worldwide. Ever since, HYBE has been expanding its multi-label system including BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, YX LABELS, while HYBE AMERICA also manages its affiliate labels including BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and Quality Control. In addition to the music business, HYBE established an integrated structure with its tech-driven future growth initiatives that create concert, video content, game, original story and retail, as well as a platform business through Weverse, a global superfan platform. Composed of its global offices based in Korea, Japan, the US, Mexico, China, and India, the company works towards bringing innovative change throughout the global music industry.

About BIGHIT MUSIC

BIGHIT MUSIC is an industry-leading music label that continues to pioneer new paths driven by a strong belief in music and ceaseless support from fans. BIGHIT strives to create music heretofore unseen in the world through its inimitable way, creating the music that symbolizes an era that can resonate with fans across the world. Artists under the label include Lee Hyun, BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and CORTIS.

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