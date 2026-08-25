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iHeartMedia announced additions to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One lineup, including Ciara, The Smashing Pumpkins and a special performance by Stella Lefty, taking place on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This year, the two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will feature performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Zara Larsson and a special performance by Stella Lefty. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Disney+ and Hulu will serve as the official streaming destinations of the festival.

Event Details

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19

T-Mobile Arena

3780 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tickets are available now at AXS.com.

Each night, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will livestream all of the performances, giving subscribers exclusive front-row access from the comfort of their homes.

Partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Audible, Burlington, Hyundai, Khloe Kardashian Fragrances, M&M Mars, the Oreo brand, Sensodyne Clinical White, Une Femme Wines with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). iHeartMedia will also executive produce the livestream.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

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