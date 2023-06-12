BTS Solo Documentaries Coming to Cinemas on Saturday

Beginning this Saturday, June 17*, BTS’ j-hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries “j-hope IN THE BOX” & “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” are coming to movie theaters in approximately 100+ countries/territories worldwide.

“j-hope IN THE BOX” and “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” give moviegoers around the world a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens and three-dimensional sound.

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the ‘lead dancer’ of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance.

j-hope has been participating in making music such as “Intro : Boy Meets Evil’ and “MAMA” in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance.

j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects—from music to concept and visual elements—of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a MAIN STAGE at Lollapalooza.

“j-hope IN THE BOX” follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS’ albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist.

He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS’ “My Universe,” an Original Soundtrack for HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called “Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS),” a mobile game OST “Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack],” and Samsung Electronics Galaxy’s official ringtone “Over The Horizon.”

After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, in “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” the world-renowned performer headed out on a musical journey, traveling the world IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his recently released solo album D-DAY.

Throughout the documentary, moviegoers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” also includes live clips of songs from his album, D-DAY.