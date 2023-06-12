KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

BTS Solo Documentaries Coming to Cinemas on Saturday

“j-hope IN THE BOX” & “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” are coming to movie theaters in approximately 100+ countries/territories worldwide.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 2 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 3 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot Season Photo 4 Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot

BTS Solo Documentaries Coming to Cinemas on Saturday

Beginning this Saturday, June 17*, BTS’ j-hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries “j-hope IN THE BOX” & “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” are coming to movie theaters in approximately 100+ countries/territories worldwide.

“j-hope IN THE BOX” and “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” give moviegoers around the world a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens and three-dimensional sound.

Visit www.btssolodocumentaries.com for tickets and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters. “j-hope IN THE BOX” and “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” are presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the ‘lead dancer’ of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance.

j-hope has been participating in making music such as “Intro : Boy Meets Evil’ and “MAMA” in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance.

j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects—from music to concept and visual elements—of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a MAIN STAGE at Lollapalooza.

“j-hope IN THE BOX” follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS’ albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist.

He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS’ “My Universe,” an Original Soundtrack for HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called “Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS),” a mobile game OST “Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack],” and Samsung Electronics Galaxy’s official ringtone “Over The Horizon.”

After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, in “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” the world-renowned performer headed out on a musical journey, traveling the world IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his recently released solo album D-DAY.

Throughout the documentary, moviegoers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” also includes live clips of songs from his album, D-DAY.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
CARÊME French Drama Series Coming to Apple TV+ Photo
CARÊME French Drama Series Coming to Apple TV+

César Award winner Benjamin Voisin (“Lost Illusions,” “Summer of 85”) stars as Carême, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier (“My Way,” “Saint Laurent”) plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and César Award winner Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha,” “November’) stars as Henriette, Carême’s lover and most dangerous threat.

2
The Mobile Film Festival Africa Unveils its 2023 Winners in Rabat Photo
The Mobile Film Festival Africa Unveils its 2023 Winners in Rabat

The Mobile Film Festival Africa unveiled the winners of its 2023 edition at a prize ceremony held on Thursday June 8 at the Renaissance cinema in Rabat, an event part of the 'Rabat, African Capital of Culture' program celebrations.

3
THE HIDING PLACE Filmed Stage-Play Adaptation to be Released in August Photo
THE HIDING PLACE Filmed Stage-Play Adaptation to be Released in August

Rabbit Room Theatre, Matt Logan Productions and MA2LA in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing will present three nights of global theatrical cinematic events for The Hiding Place.

4
THE GOLDEN BOY Two-Part Documentary to Premiere on HBO Photo
THE GOLDEN BOY Two-Part Documentary to Premiere on HBO

By the age of 19, Oscar De La Hoya was an Olympic boxing gold medalist, a multi-world title-winning professional boxer, a hometown hero and a role model to his Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles. Nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” De La Hoya – with his good looks, electric charisma, and heartfelt story of winning Olympic gold.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD