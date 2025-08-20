BTS MOVIE WEEKS Event to Bring Four Concert Films to Cinemas Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Later this year, boy band BTS will be coming to your local theater. BTS Movie Weeks, a global cinematic celebration featuring four films from the 21st-century pop icons, will hit big screens worldwide this September and October, with more than 2,000 cinemas expected across 65+ territories.

Featuring four curated concert films from across BTS’s career, the festival will showcase the group’s growth and evolution over time, providing a focused moment of worldwide celebration. Each film has been specially remastered in 4K and 5.1 surround sound for this cinema event, which is being produced by Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE.

Tickets for ‘BTS MOVIE WEEKS’ go on sale Wednesday, August 27 at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. For more information and ticketing details, visit here. Special concert marathons will be available in selected cinemas.

Release Schedule

Wednesday, September 24

BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered

Also known as BTS Live 花樣年華 On Stage : Epilogue. The grand finale of “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” series by BTS, featuring “Autumn Leaves” “Butterfly” “FIRE,” “Save ME,” and “EPILOGUE: Young Forever."

BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered

Performances include “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” and “MIC Drop."

Wednesday, October 1

BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON Remastered

This historic night marked BTS as the first Korean act to headline London’s Wembley Stadium, brought to life through top-notch production and stunning LED visuals.

BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Remastered

This open-air performance served as their 8th anniversary celebration.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. In June, 2025, BTS were fully reunited as all seven members returned from their military service.