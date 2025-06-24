BTS Documentary FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG Sets Theatrical Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The feature-length documentary FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG by award-winning directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn will be released in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing beginning Wednesday, July 30. The film puts a spotlight on the fandom of BTS - known as ARMY, an acronym for (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth), currently at 90 million and growing globally.

Tickets for the limited theatrical release go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 2 here . Fans and audiences worldwide can visit the website for more information and sign up for updates. Select cinemas will offer film-branded concessions, and official movie posters will be available on the website.

FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG dives into the passionate fandom that catapulted 21st-century pop icons BTS into a global household name. Viewers meet fans at a BTS-focused ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas, a dance instructor in Seoul who teaches BTS choreography, and fans who’ve been organizing since 2013 to help BTS dominate the charts. Defying stereotypes of pop fans as screaming teens, ARMY is an intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active movement that is as diverse as the world itself.

The film centers on the fans themselves and celebrates their creativity, resilience, and deep emotional connection to the group. Though rooted in fandom, the film explores universal themes of belonging, identity, and self-love. BTS films have and continue to generate record-breaking box office numbers globally, strong theatrical performance and repeat attendance for content related to the band.

FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG is directed by Grace Lee and Patty Ahn and is produced by Eurie Chung, Grace Lee, Nora Chute, Patty Ahn. The film is executive produced by Oscar® winner Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and James Shin. The film is edited by Oscar Vazquez and Aldo Velasco with cinematography by Jerry Henry and original music by Andrew Orkin.

The documentary had its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW in Austin, TX, with sold-out audiences earning standing ovations and high praise from BTS fans and film lovers alike. The film screened at select festivals across the globe, including Copenhagen, Mexico, Hawaii, and Los Angeles to enthusiastic film fans and ARMY members.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

