BROS Sets Digital & Blu-ray Release Dates

Four-time Emmy® nominee Billy Eichner ("Billy on the Street") stars in the hilarious gay rom-com BROS, available to own on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD November 22, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with bonus features.

Hailed by critics as "screamingly funny" (Tilt), enjoy BROS with hysterical exclusive additional content including laugh-out-loud funny deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner and the comedic brilliance of filmmakers Nick Stroller (Neighbors franchise, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island, Trainwreck), BROS is a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about two gay men and how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL

Deleted Scenes

Alt First Date

Nipple Plumpers

Calling Peter, Paul and Marty

Pride Fight

Steroid Workout

Bro Workout

Senior Center

Gag Reel

Representation Matters - Representation matters, especially in a genre such as romantic comedies which has traditionally been a space for heteronormative on-screen couples. We sit down with our cast and key crew members and ask them to tell us why they think this movie is important, why it's important to be MAKING IT now, what it means to them personally to see representation in this genre, and what scenes or moments from the film spoke to them.

From Start to Finish - Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the entire process of bringing BROS to life.

Introducing Bobby and Aaron - Director Nick Stoller and actors Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane introduce us to their characters, the process of playing them and discuss their on-screen chemistry.

The Cast and the Cameos - This film features an incredible ensemble cast, especially those making up the museum board. Through sit-down interviews and informal stand ups, we hear how they came to be a part of the project, their thoughts when they first read the script, their characters, their favorite scenes, and what the process of filming was like.

The Art of the Rom-Com with Billy and Nick - What makes a good rom-com? Using sit-down interview footage with co-writers Billy and Nick (separately), we dive into what they think makes a good romantic comedy, and all the ways in which they stuck to, or subverted classic rom-com tropes for BROS.

The BROS National LGBTQIA+ History Museum - We learn about where the idea to incorporate the first LGBTQ+ History Museum into the script came from, why Billy and Nick landed on certain exhibits, and how it all came together under the helm of the amazing Production Designer and her team.

The Making of a Deleted Scene

Pride Fight: The Making Of - We do a deep dive into this deleted scene, how it was made and why it ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.

Working Out: The Making Of - We talk to Nick and Billy about the workout scenes, the inspiration for them, what it was like to make the scenes, and again, the reasons why they didn't make it into the final cut of the movie.