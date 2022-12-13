BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January

Netflix has announced that Bling Empire: New York will be premiering on January 20, 2023.

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition - for love, for money, and for power - is fierce.

Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons - it's a city where you can be anything you want to be.

The eight episode season was executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Elise Chung, Lenid Rolov, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.

