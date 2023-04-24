Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BIG MOUTH to Conclude With Season Eight on Netflix

BIG MOUTH to Conclude With Season Eight on Netflix

Season six launched October 28, 2022, while seasons seven and eight will launch in 2023 and 2024. 

Apr. 24, 2023  

Netflix TODAY announced a greenlight for the eighth and final season of Big Mouth. The two upcoming seasons, which launch in 2023 and 2024, will make Big Mouth the longest running series in Netflix history, outside of Kids & Family programming.

Nick Kroll, series star and executive producer, says: "If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

Big Mouth is the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six launched October 28, 2022, while seasons seven and eight will launch in 2023 and 2024.

Big Mouth spinoff HUMAN RESOURCES will also come to a conclusion at the end of season two, which launches in the coming months. However, the characters and stories from HUMAN RESOURCES will flow into the final seasons of Big Mouth.

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the acclaimed animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal, which was announced in July, Brutus Pink will continue to write and produce new animated projects for Netflix members worldwide.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in May Photo
QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in May
Gossip blogs like Gawker and Socialite Rank went viral and began sowing chaos and paranoia among the mega-wealthy. In the midst of these drama-filled, and often cruel, publications, a mysterious website called Park Avenue Peerage debuted with nuanced insight and praise for these women that were being torn down on a daily basis.
Indian Film MUSIC SCHOOL Acquires THE SOUND OF MUSIC Rights Photo
Indian Film MUSIC SCHOOL Acquires THE SOUND OF MUSIC Rights
According to Variety, the Indian film Music School, directed by former Indian civil service officer Paparao Biyyalahas, has acquired the rights to three songs from Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.
Video: Disney+ Releases AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Trailer Photo
Video: Disney+ Releases AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Trailer
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, 'American Born Chinese' chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. The series features Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25
April 24, 2023

SCREAM VI, stars Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”), Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Henry Czerny (“Mission Impossible”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”), Liana Liberato (“The Best of Me”), Dermot Mulroney (“Insidious 3”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk”), and more.
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
April 24, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE FilmBernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
April 24, 2023

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring RunWarren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run
April 24, 2023

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster HallJermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
April 24, 2023

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
share