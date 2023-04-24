BIG MOUTH to Conclude With Season Eight on Netflix

Netflix TODAY announced a greenlight for the eighth and final season of Big Mouth. The two upcoming seasons, which launch in 2023 and 2024, will make Big Mouth the longest running series in Netflix history, outside of Kids & Family programming.

Nick Kroll, series star and executive producer, says: "If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

Big Mouth is the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six launched October 28, 2022, while seasons seven and eight will launch in 2023 and 2024.

Big Mouth spinoff HUMAN RESOURCES will also come to a conclusion at the end of season two, which launches in the coming months. However, the characters and stories from HUMAN RESOURCES will flow into the final seasons of Big Mouth.

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the acclaimed animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal, which was announced in July, Brutus Pink will continue to write and produce new animated projects for Netflix members worldwide.