BET Networks, Tyler Perry Studios To Debut BET+ on September 19

BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), and Tyler Perry Studios today announced that, BET+, their joint venture and premier subscription video-on demand service, will launch in the U.S. on Thursday, September 19. For $9.99 per month, BET+ will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium content, including exclusive new original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, and specials from BET Networks, as well as a host of leading African American content creators, including Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver, Will Packer and more.

"We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+. African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET's linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades," said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks.

"In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content," said Devin Griffin, General Manager BET+. "We're focused on super-serving lovers of Black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera."

BET+ will offer consumers an original and diverse collection of premier African American-focused dramas, sitcoms, film, stand-up comedy, and specials in the streaming universe. Itwill also be the official home of Tyler Perry's collected works across film, television, and the stage. BET+ programming will be ad-free, with new titles added on a monthly basis.

BET+ will launch with several FIRSTS including:

First time Jill Scott will star and Tracy Oliver will executive produce a new series for BET+ with "First Wives Club."

First time Will Packer will executive produce a new series for BET + with "Bigger."

First time original series from Tyler Perry to premiere on a streaming service.

First time the beloved comedy series "Martin" will be available on a streaming a service.

First time the iconic BET comedy series, "Comic View" will be available on a streaming service.

First time Tyler Perry's stage plays will be available to viewers on a streaming service.



Premiering at launch, BET+ will feature new exclusive original series "First Wives Club" - a nine-episode scripted drama from acclaimed "Girls Trip" screenwriter Tracy Oliver - and "Bigger"- a ten-episode series from Will Packer, blockbuster hit-maker of titles such as "Ride Along" and "Think Like a Man."

"First Wives Club," the modern television remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, now stars an all-star African American cast including Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau. After neglecting their friendship, best friends Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Hazel (Jill Scott) and Bree (Michelle Buteau) reunite to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Together, they navigate music superstar Hazel's tabloid-ridden divorce, campaign manager Ari's unsatisfying marriage and orthopedic surgeon Bree's cheating husband. Along the way, the women learn that as long as they have each other, there's nothing they can't do. All episodes will be made available at launch. Watch the series official trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?

"BIGGER," a half hour scripted comedy starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, takes place in the East Atlanta neighborhood, Little Five Points. The series follows a single-black-woman who is dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking themselves- is there something bigger and better in life. The first three episodes of the series will be made available at launch with additional new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

In addition to its new original content, BET+ will become the exclusive SVOD home to the beloved comedy series "Martin." This is the first time "Martin" will be available on a streaming service.

BET+ will house Tyler Perry's box office-topping theatrical films, including films from the "Madea" series; original series and a selection of Perry's stage plays: "Meet the Browns," "Daddy's Little Girls," "Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor," and more.

BET+ will offer a premium selection of African American TV, movie and musical content including BET's beloved library series, films, documentaries, and specials such as "The Bobby Brown Story," "The New Edition Story," "Real Husbands of Hollywood," "The Quad," "Being Mary Jane," "Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, " "College Hill," "Comic View," "Hell Date," "Keyshia Cole: All In," "Nellyville" "Reed Between The Lines," "Ali: People's Champ," "Katrina: 10 Years Later," "Killer Curves," "BET Awards," "Hip Hop Awards," "Soul Train Awards," "Black Girls Rock," "Boomerang," "Harlem Nights," "Baby Boy," "Belly," "Coach Carter," "Coming To America," "Higher Learning," "Losing Isaiah," "Poetic Justice," "Tina Turner Live In Holland," and more will be available at launch.

In the coming months, BET+ will also feature stand-up comedy specials from D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nick Cannon, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Lil Rel (Get Out), Gina Yashere (The Daily Show), Sinbad and more.

Library series from Viacom's Portfolio of BET sister networks, including VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," "Basketball Wives," "T.I. & Tiny: THE FAMILY Hustle," Comedy Central's "Why? With Hannibal Buress", MTV's "Todrick," TV Land's "Soul Man," Nick @ Night's "Instant Mom," and more will also join the service.

BET+ will be available at launch on mobile and connected TV devices with a dedicated web experience coming later this year.

BET will continue to feature new originals and loved series, including the Tyler Perry original series, "The Oval," and "Sistas" premiering Wednesday, October 9 on BET. BET fans will have additional access points to BET content on BET.com and the BET Now app for TV Everywhere users. In addition, BET's recently launched channel on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., will continue to feature hundreds of hours of classic films and box office hits from the best of black Hollywood.

For BET+ updates, exclusive social content and more follow the official hashtag #BETplus.





