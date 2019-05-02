BET Launches New Digital Scripted ComedyÂ TWO GROWN

BET Digital announces new award-winning smart comedy TWO GROWN. Created and written by Jourdan Guyton and Alana Johnson, the eight-episode series, peeks into the lives of two twenty-somethings pursuing their dreams and hilariously struggling with growing up in New York City. Loosely based on the lives of Alana and Jourdan, the series full of wit and charm follows them on their journey of self-discovery and reluctantly facing the realities of "adulting." TWO GROWN available NOW on YouTube, Facebook Watch and BET.com.

Alana plays a feisty Latina and an aspiring singer who steadfastly believes the rules do not apply to her. Whereas Jourdan, who plays an actor, is the more reserved and responsible of the two. However, Jourdan often finds herself lured into situations by Alana that she usually would not find herself in on her own. And just when they think their lives are about to change, reality strikes and is back to the drawing board.

Watch the new season below!

TWO GROWN is Executive Produced, written and created by Alana Johnson and Jourdan Guyton.

Alana Johnson is a NY/NJ bred, actor, comedian, and hip hop improviser. The multi-hyphenate can be seen performing all over NYC with her hip hop-improv team DMXX, and with the all-women comedian collective, Comedy Derailed. Alongside her creative partner, Jourdan, she is the creator, Executive Producer and star of the comedic web series TWO GROWN, currently streaming on BET Digital.

Alana is a graduate of Rutgers University, and has studied acting at Stella Adler Studio, Upright Citizens Brigade NY, and Studio 4. She was also a US Finalist of the 2018 ABC Discovers Digital Talent Competition, and is currently represented by Prevail Artists Management.

Jourdan Guyton hails from the islands of Hawaii and now calls New York City home. Before moving to the Big Apple, she earned a BA in Journalism and Electronic Media from the University of Oklahoma. Following graduation, she became an associate producer at a nationally Syndicated TV show, where she realized her passion is in front of the camera. After studying the craft of acting, Jourdan went on to book roles on network TV shows, web series, indie features, as well as off-Broadway shows. The Afrikan Women's Repertory Theater. Through Jourdan's hard work, she earned the honor of joining SAG-AFTRA.

Currently, Jourdan is working on season 2 of her award-winning BET Digital web series, TWO GROWN. As a New Yorker for over 6 years, Jourdan uses her experiences as a young, black millennial woman to co-write, direct, and executive produce TWO GROWN alongside her creative partner Alana. Jourdan hopes to direct more projects in the future, especially dramas featuring black women.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

Include