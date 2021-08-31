BEING JAMES BOND Documentary to Premiere on Apple TV+ September 7

Being James Bond, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), will be exclusively available to stream on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of the theatrical release of the upcoming 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.* In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Customers in over 30 countries and regions around the globe can rent the film for free and stream it exclusively on the Apple TV app from September 7 to October 7.

Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the upcoming 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

"A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me," Craig noted during the conversation with the films' producers in Being James Bond. "I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."