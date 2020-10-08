BE DOPE. VOTE. Campaign Kicks Off Tomorrow

Directed & conceived by Sue Kramer and hosted by LinkedIn host of "You are Dope" Micol Rankin, Be Dope. Vote. has assembled Allison Janney ("Mom"), A$AP Ferg (Floor Seats II), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Tom Cavanaugh ("Flash"), Richard Schiff ("West Wing"), Cara Buono ("Stranger Things"), Bridget Moynahan ("Blue Bloods"), Jenna Ushkovitz ("Glee"), Ryan Destiny ("Star"), Brittany O'Grady ("Little Voice"), Romy Rosemont ("Glee"), Miss J. ("Americas Next Top Model"), Leon ("The Temptations") and many more as part of the Be Dope. Vote. campaign which kicks off on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am EST to encourage voting on all social platforms.

Human and authentic, Be Dope. Vote. simply encourages & examines why people should vote in the snappy talk-show style of Micol's show. Low key and real, the message is clear and the participants are a reflection of a diverse & unified Democracy. Jill Footlick ("Jack Ryan", "Little Voice") produces along with Kramer.

Sue Kramer is a multi-hyphen talent. Filmmaker & creative director/founder of Connecting Dots Guru, a bespoke branding agency. Sue is a proud Latina activist consistently fighting for diversity and inclusion. Kramer graduated UCLA Film school, winning the coveted "Best Direction/Jim Morrison Award." As an accomplished Filmmaker & Screenwriter and film festival circuit darling, Sue has written & directed extensively for film and TV under her production banner, Bella Films. Sue has worked with a plethora of A-list talent. She is known as an "artists' artist" who speaks all the languages of art fluently. Sue's film "Gray Matters" written, directed and produced by Kramer is now on Amazon Prime. Kramer is currently writing a "love song to NYC" pilot & continues to write for studios, magazines, blogs and online media outlets. Sue directed and conceived of, the three-tiered "Erase Hate" campaign starring Billy Porter and Zach Quinto for The Matthew Shepard Foundation and The Tectonic Theater Project. Sue co-chaired the Creative Coalition Presidential Delegation and created and directed the YOUVOTE campaign-a star-studded PSA designed to ignite voter awareness for the Obama election seen by over millions of viewers. Connecting Dots Guru runs in full-throttle with Sue at the helm as as she continues to direct and write for TV & Film. Sue is represented by Roy Ashton at the Gersh Agency & Andre Des Rochers at Granderson Des Rochers & Weiman Seid at Fat Dot.

Micol Rankin is an American multimedia artist, host, musician, animator, and digital designer and host of the Lindedin hit show YOU ARE DOPE: an interview formatted show, that celebrates positivity and shines a spotlight on POWER PLAYERS in the Marketing & Entertainment industry and beyond! Micol has worked in the advertising industry creating content for some of the biggest brands in the world including Coca Cola, Starbucks, Porsche, Verizon, and more. Under his musical name Novi Nov, Micol just dropped his album on Spotify "I Can't Sing But I Like Songs."

