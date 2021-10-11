BBCA Sets DOCTOR WHO Season 13 October Return Date

The BBC has confirmed that the 13th season of DOCTOR WHO will air on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, October 31st. The series title has also been REVEALED as Doctor Who: Flux.

Jodie Whittaker returns for her third and final season as the Thirteenth Doctor, the most recent incarnation of the iconic characters, an alien Time Lord who travels throughout space and time in the famous TARDIS. The season also stars Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan and John Bishop as Dan Lewies.

The thirteenth season will consist of six episodes. All episodes started filming in November 2020, all episodes completed in August 2021.

Watch the new promo spot here: