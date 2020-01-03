BBC America Renews KILLING EVE for a Fourth Season

BBC AMERICA has renewed its critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe® and Emmy®-nominated and BAFTA-winning drama KILLING EVE for a fourth season, months before the third season is set to premiere, the network announced today. The series stars Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy® and BAFTA winner and Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice nominee Jodie Comer, Emmy® nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia and is produced for BBC America by Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

"How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it's fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed."

"I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey," said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. "It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early - the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people."

Killing Eve will continue its tradition of passing the baton to a new female lead writer every season - from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the first season, to Emerald Fennell in the second, to Suzanne Heathcote in the third, and in its fourth, to another incredible talent, to be announced.

Season two of KILLING EVE had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC's BREAKING BAD in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. Season three of KILLING EVE premieres Spring 2020 on BBC AMERICA.

Most recently, BBC America announced new additions to the cast for the upcoming third season of Killing Eve, which included: Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day). Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories