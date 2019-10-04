BATWOMAN Adds Rachel Maddow to Lead Cast

Variety reports that MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has joined the cast of "Batwoman" on The CW. She'll play a radio personality with a "penchant for snark."

Maddow plays Vesper Fairchild, a TV and radio figure who once had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne. Only Maddow's voice will appear in the show, which premieres in two days.

"We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham. In addition to Rachel's interest in 'Batwoman,' we thought she'd be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper's penchant for snark, gossip, and criticism of female superheroes," said "Batwoman" showrunner Caroline Dries.

Ruby Rose plays the titular heroine (a.k.a. Kate Kane), who is described an out lesbian and highly trained fighter who has no trouble speaking her mind.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories