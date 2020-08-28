BACHELOR Star Takes Catwalk Virtual To Showcase New Fashion Label

Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk added Fashion Entrepreneur to her resume earlier this month.

Former reality television personality Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk added Fashion Entrepreneur to her resume earlier this month while last night putting her entire line on display during a virtual fashion show, which she hosted and produced.

Showcasing her just-launched, Shades of Rose, Burnham-Luyendyk offered a unique front-row seat to a classic runway experience with all the traditional bells and whistles of an NYC-style fashion show. Burnham-Luyendyk turned her backyard into a fantasy experience with runway lighting and 18 models showcasing 26 different looks from her pre-fall collection.

Burnham-Luyendyk live streamed the "fashion week" experience from her home in Phoenix she shares with Bachelor franchise lead, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and their daughter, Alessi.

The event showcased the work of Burnham-Luyendyk's two-years of sweat, determination and hard work, bringing Shades of Rose to market. The line is a lifestyle inspired brand for the spirited muse who cannot be defined as one thing because there are many shades to who she is-courageously herself, paving her own path and is always up for a little adventure along the way.

Burnham-Luyendyk's USA-designed line includes: blazers, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, pants, rompers, shirtdresses, skirts, and tops, all of which range in price from $40 to $150.

Shades of Rose is the first product launch from Burnham-Luyendyk following her appearance on Season 22 of ABC's The Bachelor. On After the Final Rose, Bachelor Franchise Lead, Luyendyk, Jr., proposed to Burnham-Luyendyk in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles on March 6, 2018. The pair then announced their wedding date on ABC's The View, confirming they would wed in Jan. 2019 in Hawaii. Days before their co-BachelorETTE Party in Las Vegas, the duo announced they were expecting a baby. They wed on Jan. 12, 2019, in front of 100 guests in Maui, including Bachelor host Chris Harrison who officiated the wedding. They then welcomed their first child together, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, on May 29, 2019.

To learn more about Shades of Rose by Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk, please visit: http://www.TheShadesOfRose.com.

Photo Credit: @justint.photos

View More TV Stories Related Articles