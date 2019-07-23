BACHELOR IN PARADISE to Premiere on ABC on August 5

"601A" - In the premiere episode of what promises to be another wild ride of "Bachelor in Paradise," our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort, airing MONDAY, AUG. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Host and keeper of the keys Chris Harrison is there to greet the nine hot men and 11 incredible women that are hoping to find true love on the beach like Chris and Krystal, Carly and Evan or Jade and Tanner, who found each other in previous seasons.

It doesn't take long for sparks to fly when Blake, who has already gotten to know a few of the women before arriving in Paradise, gets the first date card. Both Hannah G. and Caelynn have high hopes of receiving that invitation but are extremely disappointed when he chooses another striking woman. But that opens the door for two guys to spend time with one of the overlooked ladies. Which man will she choose?

Blake finds he has a lot to answer for and multiple women from his past to juggle. Blake's former girlfriend Kristina arrives in Paradise with her own agenda. She asks Blake out, but will he rekindle his romance with Kristina or gravitate back to Caelynn, the scorned woman that has unfinished business with him - or take up with the beautiful Hannah G., who first caught his eye in Paradise?

"601B" - More OMG moments and messy relationships come fast and furious on the "Bachelor in Paradise" episode airing TUESDAY, AUG. 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Even though both Blake and Kristina may be open to renewing their relationship, Kristina definitely feels Blake has some explaining to do. And things only get worse for Blake as Caelynn has some choice words for him when he returns from his date. When the other women discover what is going on between the three of them, none of the ladies want anything to do with Blake. But he still sees one possibility for a chance at love. The next man to get a date card is in seventh heaven over the woman he has asked out, feeling that she could be THE ONE he's been looking for. But first, he must deal with an unexpected visit from a female friend who has something on her mind.

With three women going home at this week's rose ceremony, there is a last-minute scramble for roses at the cocktail party. One bachelorette feels pretty confident about the connection she made earlier that night, but should she be? She consoles her unattached friend who hasn't been so lucky. Another woman with two suitors lets one down easy, so the other man is convinced he is her choice. But will he be? Blake, the guy who no one wants to be with, becomes a player for the popular woman and now she is torn between Blake and another man who wears his heart on his sleeve.

