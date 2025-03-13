BABYGIRL Starring Nicole Kidman to Stream on Max in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24’s Babygirl will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, April 25. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Broadway alum Antonio Banderas.

Babygirl follows a high-powered CEO (Kidman) who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern (Dickinson). The movie is written and directed by Halina Reijn and produced by David Hinojosa, Julia Oh, and Halina Reijn.

Nicole Kidman has received significant praise for her performance, receiving a Golden Globe nomination, among others. The film itself was noted as one of the best films of 2024 on numerous lists, including recognition by the National Board of Review.

