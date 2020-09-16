Australian Choreographer Cass Mortimer Eipper's New Dance Film To Premiere On FLTPK

The film will premiere on September 18th.

Newest dance film is coming to FLTPK (flatpack) - an innovative way to access new dance films created by world class artists. Recently featured in the New York Times, FLTPK was founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre, as a direct response to adapting dance to the COVID-19 era.

On September 18th, the newest FLTPK film will premiere on Patreon. Patrons will gain access to, 'Do You Possess Me?' a film with choreographed and directed by Cass Mortimer Eipper. Mr. Eipper is an Australian dancer and choreographer, currently dancing with Sydney Dance Company. He has made three works for Sydney Dance Company, and has also created for 'Link Dance Company' and 'So You Think You Can Dance Australia.'

In 'Do you Possess Me?', Eipper collaborates with Dancer, Viola Iida, Composer and Sound Designer, Luke Smiles, Writer, Nadia Bailey, and Costume Designer, Aleisa Jelbart.

FLTPK is an online subscription service that gives viewers access to one-of-a-kind, original dance works by some of the greatest dance makers on the planet. Access to these works is exclusive to FLTPK's Patreon platform accessible at fltpk.com. Each month, patrons will have access to two world premiere dance films every other Friday night and immersive behind-the-scenes content. When the films will have their world premieres on the FLTPK Patreon page, whatever total contributions that have been pledged at that point is evenly divided amongst the film's collaborators.

"Trey McIntyre Projects has always kept on the path toward innovation," says FLTPK founder, Trey McIntyre. "These massive changes in the world have made the space to really approach things in a new and potentially better way. I am so excited to try out this new idea and see where it takes us."

The concept behind FLTPK came about organically and out of necessity as the United States began to shut down in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. McIntyre found himself quarantined in Houston, where he had been working on a new world-premiere with Houston ballet. He decided to work with some of the Houston Ballet dancers on films.

As the return to live theater performances remained uncertain, Mr. McIntyre started to examine how he could grow this idea of small dance film commissions, into something that could provide income and opportunity to artists. Now, choreographers and filmmakers from around the world are assembling their teams of collaborators and creating movement based films, intended specifically to be viewed at home.

To gain access to this world premiere, you can pledge any dollar amount in the support of each work and when the film is released, your credit card will be charged. For example, if you pledge $9, twice a month you will pay $9 as the admission price. If you pledge $1, twice a month you will pay $1, etc. If we don't deliver, you don't pay anything.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Australian Choreographer Cass Mortimer Eipper's New Dance Film on FLTPK (flatpack)

WHERE: Access digitally from around the world at fltpk.com

WHEN: World Premiere September 18th

WHY: Exploring how virtual commissions can grow into an opportunity to be creating dance while the world is repairing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

fltpk.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/treymcintyredance

Facebook: Facebook.com/treymcintyredance

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You