Austen Earl Will Produce a New Comedy at Fox

According to Variety, Austen Earl and Luke Cunningham will produce a new comedy at Fox. Earl created "Happy Together."

The new multi-camera comedy is called "G-Men."

The series around two estranged brothers who both claim to be government agents despite the fact that one works for the FBI and the other is a part-time mailman. The duo struggle to put their differences aside when they reunite to help their "larger-than-life mother" move on after their father passes away.

While at first they're not best pleased with the new arrangement, they ultimately realize that sometimes it's the people you agree with the least who inspire you to be your best.

Earl worked on "9JKL," "The Great Indoors," "The Millers," "The Last Man on Earth," and "The Office." Cunningham previously wrote on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Read the original story on Variety.





