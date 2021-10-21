Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto & More Join New DOWN LOW Film

FilmNation Entertainment has announced the cast for Down Low. The film marks Rightor Doyle's feature directorial debut. It will star Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, Judith Light, Lukas Gage, and Simon Rex.

Deadline reports that Lukas Gage and Phoebe Fisher will write the new comedy film, which follows the lives of a deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way.

Audra McDonald was recently announced to be starring in George C. Wolfe's upcoming biopic, Rustin. Recently hosting the Tony Awards, McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. Her Broadway credits include Carousel, Porgy & Bess, Lady Day, and Shuffle Along.

Zachary Quinto is known for his roles as Sylar in the science fiction drama series Heroes (2006-2010), Spock in the film Star Trek (2009) and its sequels Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), and Charlie Manx in the AMC series NOS4A2. Quinto's stage credits include in Angels in America, The Glass Menagerie, Smokefall, and Boys in the Band.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski