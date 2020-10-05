Audible Strikes Multi-Project Deal with Team Coco

Team Coco produce scripted and unscripted episodic series, non-fiction documentaries, and other audio original projects.

Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, today announced a global multi-project, first look development and production deal with Conan O'Brien's Emmy winning digital media company, Team Coco, to produce scripted and unscripted episodic series, non-fiction documentaries, and other audio original projects. The first Original has already been greenlit and pairs real-life mother-daughter duo Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch in a scripted, episodic comedy podcast titled A Total Switch Show. It is slated to debut May 6, 2021, exclusively on Audible, in the Audible Plus catalog.

"Conan O'Brien and Team Coco are innovators and brilliant comedic minds with a track record of creating engaging content and distinctive entertainment experiences," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "We have so much to look forward to with this remarkable team as they bring hilarious entertainment to the Audible content pipeline, including A Total Switch Show, which is a comedic romp performed by extraordinarily talented artists that we know will have our members laughing."

"We are excited to continue to expand Team Coco's podcast offerings and collaborate with Audible, who is at the forefront of audio entertainment, to create unique new audio content," said Team Coco COO, Adam Sachs. "We know the Team Coco brand of humor will shine in the series we are creating with them and we can't wait for Audible audiences to get to hear them."

Starring real-life mother and daughter Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch, A Total Switch Show follows 23-year-old Emma and her 54-year-old mom Lisa who have switched bodies, but unlike the movies, no amount of lesson learning will switch them back. A Total Switch Show is a darkly existential take on the well-known format, following a control freak mother and her disdainful daughter who waste no time completely firebombing each other's lives once they switch bodies. The original comedy podcast also stars Bradley Whitford, Bobby Moynihan, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Judy Greer, Sasheer Zamata, and Kimberly Hebert Gregory and is written by veteran writers from America's most prominent satirical source, The Onion, including Agathe Panaretos (Netflix's Chelsea), Madelyn Deutch (The Year Of Spectacular Men), Sam West (Sex House) and Julie Greiner and head writer Matt Powers (former ClickHole EIC). The show is directed by Emmy winner Gail Mancuso (Modern Family, 30 Rock, The Conners) and executive produced by Gavin Polone (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Zombieland).

Recently made available, Audible Plus is a new all-you-can-listen service, providing access to an array of Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts that span genres, lengths and formats, and it can be streamed instantly or downloaded for offline listening. Audible Plus allows members greater selection through unlimited access to a robust catalog. Audible Premium Plus members will have access to the constantly expanding Audible Plus catalog in addition to one credit per month which can be used for any piece of content outside the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length. Each credit is usable for any title in the entire Audible library. In addition to the Audible app, the Audible Plus catalog is also available across Alexa-enabled devices and Amazon Fire tablets.

A Total Switch Show joins Audible's growing catalogue of original scripted comedy podcasts such as the previously released Heads Will Roll starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage, 64th Man, starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky, Escape from Virtual Island, starring Paul Rudd, Amber Ruffin, and Jack McBrayer, and Cut and Run, featuring Meg Ryan. Future projects produced under this deal will join best-in-class Audible Original audio projects including recent releases such as The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen, Letters from Camp, produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bluebird Memories: A Journey through Lyrics & Life performed by Common, among many more.

