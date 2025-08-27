Audible Shares Sneak Peek Clip of Jane Austen’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Audio Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice will premiere Tuesday, September 9, on Audible. Ahead of its debut, Audible has shared a new sneak peek clip of the audio drama, featuring Marisa Abela (Industry, Back to Black) as Elizabeth Bennet, and BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw) as her suitor Mr. Darcy.

In Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth Bennet has no intention of settling for any man, or frankly any life, that isn’t lived entirely on her terms. She will marry for love, dance when she wants to dance, and—if at all possible—find a quiet spot to read without being interrupted. But when she’s introduced to the wealthy and completely insufferable Mr. Darcy, everything she thought she knew comes into question.

The star-studded features Will Poulter as Mr. Wickham, Oliver Award winner Jessie Buckley as Caroline Bingley, Toheeb Jimoh as Mr. Bingley, and Tony Award winner Glenn Close as Lady Catherine De Bourgh. Also starring are David Gyasi as Mr. Gardiner and Rosalind Eleazar as Mrs. Gardiner, Tony Award winner Bertie Carvel as Mr. Collins, and Leah Harvey as Charlotte Lucas. Joining Abela in the Bennet family are Bill Nighy as Mr. Bennet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Mrs. Bennet, Sophie Wilde as Jane Bennet, Antonia Salib as Kitty Bennet, Patricia Allison as Lydia Bennet and Aasiya Shah as Mary Bennet, all supported by a full ensemble cast.

Audible’s Pride and Prejudice has been adapted from the original by award-winning writer Lulu Raczka (Women, Beware the Devil) and directed by Dionne Edwards (Pretty Red Dress, A Thousand Blows), marking her audio drama directorial debut. The original score is by Grammy-nominated composer Morgan Kibby.