Audible Presents Billy Kelly Stand Up Special 'This Is A Family Show!'

Audible Originals presents a new hilarious stand-up comedy special, Billy Kelly's stand up comedy special "This Is A Family Show!" out Friday, March 6.

Grammy nominated family entertainer Billy Kelly is bringing his squeaky-clean jokes, oddball observations and hilarious songs to the masses on the Audible Original "This Is A Family Show!", a stand-up comedy listening experience parents and kids can enjoy together. Billy's new live show serves up comedy toast with the crust cut off (the crust is bad words and caraway seeds). You'll laugh and your kids will laugh, and nobody has to cover anybody's ears.

Over the first two decades of his career, Grammy-nominated family entertainer Billy Kelly has opened for President Barack Obama, duetted with Davy Jones of The Monkees, and released a critically acclaimed family-friendly, stand-up comedy album-in that order. Billy loves making people laugh doesn't see why everyone in THE FAMILY can't be in on the joke.





