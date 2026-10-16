Atlantic Records Announces NOBODY WANTS THIS: SEASON 3 Soundtrack

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Atlantic Records announced Nobody Wants This Season 3: (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series), the official musical companion to season three of Netflix's hit romantic comedy series, and unveiled its tracklist. Set for release on October 23, the 16-track compilation brings together an all-star lineup of global hitmakers and breakthrough talent, featuring all-new, previously unreleased recordings featured specifically in the show. Nobody Wants This Season 3 premieres globally on Netflix on October 22.

Building on the success of season two's soundtrack, the new collection features exclusive tracks from Miley Cyrus, Megan Moroney, J Balvin, Ellie Goulding, Ravyn Lenae, Metric, Stella Lefty & Bailey Zimmerman, Maisie Peters, Noga Erez, Mimi Webb, Jessie Murph, Alyssa Grace, Cameron Whitcomb, Bella Kay, and Elle Coves, alongside an original score suite from composer Duncan Blickenstaff.

Nobody Wants This Season 3: (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) was produced by Simon Tikhman (CEO and Co-Founder, The Core Entertainment), who served as both executive producer and soundtrack album producer, alongside fellow soundtrack album producers Jeff Levin (President of A&R, Atlantic Records / Co-Head of Atlantic Outpost), Chief Zaruk (CEO and Co-Founder, The Core Entertainment), and Ian Cripps (EVP of A&R, Atlantic Records / Co-Head of Atlantic Outpost), with key A&R contributions from Jamie Sudhalter (Head of A&R, The Core Entertainment). Music supervision for season three was led by Aperture Music's Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, and Jonathan Leahy.

About 'Nobody Wants This'

Since its premiere in fall 2024, Nobody Wants This has captivated audiences around the globe with the love story between Kristen Bell's Joanne and Adam Brody's Noah. Its first two seasons spent 10 weeks in Netflix's Global English TV Top 10, reaching the Top 10 in 89 countries and No. 1 in 43. The series, produced by 20th Television, earned multiple 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Music Supervision.

The Season 2 soundtrack featured needle drops from Selena Gomez, Kasey Musgraves, Role Model, FINNEAS and more, following Season 1 artists including HAIM, Gracie Abrams and Hailee Steinfeld. Music from the Season 1 soundtrack hit the top of the Billboard charts following its debut on Netflix, with U.S. streams of Francis and the Lights' 'See Her Out (That's Just Life)' jumping 3,157%, Anna Graves' 'Fly' rising 304%, and 'When the Love Is Gone' surging 615%. The series has also made its mark on culture, with fans eager to recreate Joanne's beloved fashion and the show ranking #10 among TV shows on Google's 2024 Year in Search list. The series is filmed on location in and around Los Angeles, spotlighting iconic LA locations like the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Griffith Park; local businesses like vintage store Jet Rag, and Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Mozza; and vendors like El Machete Hot Sauce, Everything Succulents and Nuvo Olive Oil.

Tracklist

1. Elle Coves – 'ILOVEYOU'

2. Metric – 'Romanticize The Dive'

3. Miley Cyrus – Cold Blooded

4. Stella Lefty & Bailey Zimmerman – 'My Kinda Love'

5. Maisie Peters – 'Hands On Me'

6. J Balvin – 'Click Click Flash'

7. Noga Erez – 'Flights'

8. Mimi Webb – 'Obsession'

9. Bella Kay – 'Home Tonight'

10. Ravyn Lenae – 'Love Sick'

11. Alyssa Grace – 'getting over u'

12. Cameron Whitcomb – 'Set Me Free'

13. Jessie Murph – 'Gorgeous'

14. Megan Moroney – 'Say When'

15. Miley Cyrus – 'You (Demo)'

16. Ellie Goulding – 'Pray For Me'

17. Duncan Blickenstaff – 'Nobody Wants This Season 3 Score Suite'

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