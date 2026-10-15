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Justine Lupe Stars in TJ Maxx Commercial About Sharing Great Finds

The actress showcases her dry wit while sharing TJ Maxx haul tips and shopping strategies in the retailer's latest campaign.

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Justine Lupe Stars in TJ Maxx Commercial About Sharing Great Finds

Ahead of the October 22 premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 3, TJ Maxx has released a new commercial starring Justine Lupe that puts the ultimate unwritten friendship rule to the test: never gatekeep a great find.

In the video, Lupe brings her dry wit to the art of sharing good intel, unveiling her latest TJ Maxx haul while dishing out tips on where and how to score similar finds.

Fans can shop for Lupe's finds on TJMaxx.com (think zebra print bags, cashmere sweaters, striped tops, designer sunglasses, and more) and in stores nationwide.

Photo Credit: TJ Maxx


Photo Credit: TJ Maxx
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