NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 3 Trailer Teases Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells Cameos
The new season follows the couple as they take the next step in their relationship.
TODAY has shared a first look at the upcoming third season of Netflix's NOBODY WANTS THIS, offering fans a preview of what comes next for the show's central couple. The sneak peek trailer reveals that the new episodes will pick up with the pair moving in together, marking a significant step forward in their relationship.
The trailer, posted to TODAY's YouTube channel, also confirms that the new season will bring in notable guest stars, including Sarah Silverman and Andrew Rannells. Their involvement adds fresh faces to the streaming series as it heads into its next chapter.
Beyond the casting news, the clip gives viewers a broader glimpse into the direction of the season, focusing on the domestic shift for the two leads now that they are sharing a home. The trailer frames this new living situation as a central thread for the upcoming episodes.
The preview arrives as part of TODAY's ongoing coverage of entertainment news and streaming releases, giving audiences an early look before the season becomes available on Netflix.
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