 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 3 Trailer Teases Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells Cameos

The new season follows the couple as they take the next step in their relationship.

By:



TODAY has shared a first look at the upcoming third season of Netflix's NOBODY WANTS THIS, offering fans a preview of what comes next for the show's central couple. The sneak peek trailer reveals that the new episodes will pick up with the pair moving in together, marking a significant step forward in their relationship.

The trailer, posted to TODAY's YouTube channel, also confirms that the new season will bring in notable guest stars, including Sarah Silverman and Andrew Rannells. Their involvement adds fresh faces to the streaming series as it heads into its next chapter.

Beyond the casting news, the clip gives viewers a broader glimpse into the direction of the season, focusing on the domestic shift for the two leads now that they are sharing a home. The trailer frames this new living situation as a central thread for the upcoming episodes.

The preview arrives as part of TODAY's ongoing coverage of entertainment news and streaming releases, giving audiences an early look before the season becomes available on Netflix.

Recent Articles
Photos: Eva Larue, Jeff Kober, Kim Estes & More Celebrated at FYC Independents and FALA Emmy Nomination Event
Photos: Eva Larue, Jeff Kober, Kim Estes & More Celebrated at FYC Independents and FALA Emmy Nomination Event
8/7/2026
Sarah Silverman Builds a PowerPoint to Find Tiffany Haddish a Boyfriend
Sarah Silverman Builds a PowerPoint to Find Tiffany Haddish a Boyfriend
7/31/2026
PBS to Air THE DRAWING ROOM With Mo Welch, POV Special & EONS This Week
7/22/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts