New I PLAY ROCKY Trailer Shows Ippolito's Stallone Transformation

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A new trailer for I PLAY ROCKY debuted on TODAY, offering a closer look at Anthony Ippolito's portrayal of Sylvester Stallone during the making of the 1976 film Rocky. The footage expands on earlier glimpses of the film, which centers on Stallone's rise from an unknown actor to the man who wrote and starred in one of the era's defining underdog stories.

Ippolito stars as Stallone in the film, which follows the actor's insistence on playing the lead role in Rocky against repeated rejection. The project is framed as a behind-the-scenes drama about the circumstances that brought the original 1976 film to the screen, rather than a retelling of the Rocky story itself.

I PLAY ROCKY is scheduled to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider theatrical release to follow later in the month. The film previously had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and opened the Hamptons International Film Festival, where Ippolito received a FLYTE Breakthrough Performer Award.

As previously reported, the film's first trailer also debuted via TODAY, introducing audiences to Ippolito's take on Stallone ahead of the film's theatrical run.

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