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Barbie Honors Céline Dion's 1998 Oscars Performance With New Doll

The collectible marks a famous awards show rendition of the Titanic theme song.

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Barbie has introduced a doll honoring Céline Dion, commemorating her 1998 Oscars performance of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. The release was detailed in a segment on TODAY, which covered how fans and collectors can obtain the doll.

The doll is designed to reflect Dion's appearance during that specific Oscars performance, tying the collectible directly to one of the most-watched awards show moments tied to the 1997 film Titanic, for which Dion recorded the film's theme song.

The TODAY segment focused on the doll's connection to that Oscars night, outlining the inspiration behind the design and the moment in Dion's career that the collectible is meant to recall.

The segment also walked through how viewers interested in the doll can go about acquiring it, keeping the focus on the collectible itself and the performance that inspired it.

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