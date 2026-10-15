First Trailer Arrives For Muhammad Ali Series THE GREATEST

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Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first trailer for THE GREATEST, a biographical drama series centered on the life of Muhammad Ali. The footage, shared on TODAY, offers an early look at the series ahead of its release, with Jaalen Best starring in the title role.

The project carries direct ties to Ali's family and legacy. Lonnie Ali, the boxer's widow, is listed among the executive producers, lending firsthand perspective to the series' development. Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan also serves as an executive producer on THE GREATEST.

The trailer marks the first substantial public preview of how the series will depict Ali's story, with Best taking on the lead role in the dramatization. Further details on the show's premiere date were not included in the preview materials.

The involvement of both Lonnie Ali and Michael B. Jordan in executive producing roles signals a production with close ties to those who knew Ali personally and to Hollywood talent invested in telling his story for a new series format.

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