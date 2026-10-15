Home Alone Lookalike Contest Winner Claims Plaza Hotel Prize

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Seven-year-old Landon Collins, who won a Kevin McCallister lookalike competition held outside New York City's Plaza Hotel last December, redeemed his prize this week with an overnight stay at the hotel alongside his family. The appearance, featured on TODAY, revisited the contest and showed Collins returning to the Plaza, the setting at the center of 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Collins won the lookalike contest in December, dressing as Kevin McCallister, the character played by Macaulay Culkin who finds himself alone in New York City and staying at the Plaza Hotel in the film. For his hotel visit this week, Collins again dressed the part, wearing a green overcoat, khaki pants and a knitted hat resembling the outfit worn by Kevin in the movie.

The segment showed Collins experiencing the hotel accommodations that come with his prize, tying his visit directly to the film's plot, in which Kevin ends up checking into the Plaza using a stolen credit card after getting separated from his family during the holidays.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York remains tied to the Plaza Hotel as a filming location, with the hotel continuing to draw attention from fans of the movie decades after its release.

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