Arsenio Hall Announces New Netflix Comedy Special SMART & CLASSY

Arsenio Hall announced his new Netflix comedy special, Smart & Classy, this morning from his social channels. The special is set to launch globally on Netflix on October 29, 2019.

View the announcement below!

Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Smart & Classy. Over the course of his illustrious career entertaining audiences around the world, Arsenio reflects on stand-up in today's political climate, Coming to America, winning "Celebrity Apprentice," his favorite drug, and more! Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy launches globally on Netflix on October 29, 2019.

It's not coming on till October 29th, but I can't wait any longer to tell you. "I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it". My first @NetflixIsAJoke standup special! #standupcomedy ?@netflix ? ? #smartandclassy pic.twitter.com/f0LI9RSIZ5 - Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) September 17, 2019





