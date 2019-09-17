Arsenio Hall Announces New Netflix Comedy Special SMART & CLASSY

Sep. 17, 2019  

Arsenio Hall announced his new Netflix comedy special, Smart & Classy, this morning from his social channels. The special is set to launch globally on Netflix on October 29, 2019.

Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Smart & Classy. Over the course of his illustrious career entertaining audiences around the world, Arsenio reflects on stand-up in today's political climate, Coming to America, winning "Celebrity Apprentice," his favorite drug, and more! Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy launches globally on Netflix on October 29, 2019.



