Apple TV+ Renews SURFACE For Season Two
The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Following its globally acclaimed first season, Apple TV+ TODAY announced a season two renewal for "Surface," the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and created by Veronica West.
"I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of 'Surface' with with this brilliant team," said star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw. "I love playing Sophie and I can't wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it's incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London."
"This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world - I can't wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two," said creator Veronica West. "It's been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!"
Led by a critically hailed "captive" and "magnetic" performance by star Mbatha-Raw, "Surface" is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. Catch up on the complete first season of "Surface," now streaming on Apple TV+.
"Surface" stars Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.
Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories - as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.
The first season of "Surface," set in high-end San Francisco, sent Sophie on a mission to discover her own secrets, unearthing a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity. While Season One answered the question of who Sophie really was, Season Two will tell us why.
Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from? The season one ensemble cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.
"Surface" is created by Veronica West, who wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller directed four episodes of the first season, including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.
