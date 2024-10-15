Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES for Sixth Season Ahead of Season Five

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has announced a new, six-episode sixth season for the widely hailed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season four finale. The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb. The “Slow Horses” season four finale premiered Wednesday, October 9, 2024 on Apple TV+.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

“Slow Horses” has been celebrated as “undoubtedly the best spy series on television,” a "truly epic espionage thriller" that is "utterly brilliant" and just "so damn good." Hailed as "darkly funny and tighter than the buttons on Lamb’s sauce-stained shirt," the series features "a fully realized world, superb script, a stellar cast all at the top of their game and a lot of great action," that "gets better and better." All four seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike.

Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman serving as executive producers. Season six is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

The complete first four seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+, and season five was announced earlier this year.

