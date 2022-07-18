Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Announces TRYING Season Three Premiere Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith

The third season of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series “Trying” premieres Friday, July 22.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Leading into National Parent's Day on Sunday, July 24th, the third season of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed series "Trying" premieres Friday, July 22.

In "The Home," Jason and Nikki wake up as the new parents of two kids they've barely met. But will they be able to keep both? In the second episode, "The Circle," Jason worries that Tyler will be bullied at school.

While Nikki has to fire someone at work, bad news from the landlord forces Jason to take a big gamble. The eight-episode third season of "Trying" will make its debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through September 2, 2022.

After a dramatic end to season two, the eight episode third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know.

Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting - while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as 'Princess'), Mickey McAnulty (as 'Tyler'), Oliver Chris (as 'Freddy'), Sian Brooke (as 'Karen'), Darren Boyd (as 'Scott') and Robyn Cara (as 'Jen').

"Trying" is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O'Hanlon ("Catastrophe," "Marvel's The Punisher"), produced by Sam Pinnell ("Motherland," "Derry Girls"), co-produced by Tim Mannion and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.



