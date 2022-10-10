Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film

Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film

The short film will be coming to Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Apple Original Films announced TODAY that the animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," based on the internationally best selling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, will be coming to Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

The film, featuring Mackesy's distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander ("The Night Manager") as The Mole, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Idris Elba ("Luther") as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne ("All Things Bright and Beautiful") as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy's book, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy's search for home.

"The journey of making the film of 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' with my incredibly gifted animation team has been a magical one," says author Charlie Mackesy. "I never dreamt it would happen - but it's so moving to think the story will be watched at Christmas. I really hope it brings a bit of joy, laughter and comfort."

Matthew Freud presents a Charlie Mackesy film, produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cara Speller ("Love, Death & Robots," "Pear Cider and Cigarettes," "Rocket & Groot") of NoneMore Productions and Emmy Award winner J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. Directed by Peter Baynton ("The Tiger Who Came To Tea") and Charlie Mackesy, the film is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker ("Paddington 2").

The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"). Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander.

The film is presented in partnership with the BBC, who will premiere "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" in the UK, with the film available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, this Christmas.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 278 wins and 1,164 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in DecemberHBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in December
October 10, 2022

The film, produced by Lightbox’s co-founders, two-time Academy Award®-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man,' HBO’s “The Princess”) and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn (“LA 92,' HBO’s “Tina,” “Whitney”), captures the high-octane quest of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.
BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film FestivalBOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival
October 10, 2022

‘Bobcat Moretti’, the new boxing drama from Different Duck Films, has been in the press quite a bit recently. Deadline recently reported that star (and New York stage actor) Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers) lost 154 pounds to play the title character, the most any actor has for a role in cinema history.
VIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGS
October 10, 2022

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring on Broadway in Topdog/Underdog, alongside Corey Hawkins. During the interview, the star discussed why his character is the 'ultimate role' for him,  his 'intense' pre-show routine, how he ended up in his first theatre class as a dare, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Ne-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday FilmsNe-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday Films
October 10, 2022

With fan favorites, like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson, triple threats like Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, and a roster of directors and writers of color, like Victoria Rowell, Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones, these authentic Black stories will provide some genuine Christmas cheer. 
The Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown ShowThe Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown Show
October 10, 2022

Lauded as “one of the most crucial and exciting American bands working today” (Rock & Blues Muse), THE BLACK MOODS have spent most of the year touring across the U.S.in support of their acclaimed album INTO THE NIGHT, released in June via Wit Hustle/The Orchard / Steelhorse Entertainment.