Apollo Bagels Co-Founder Talks Viral Lines, SNL Parody

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Apollo Bagels co-founder Joey Scalabrino sat down with TODAY's Al Roker to discuss the New York City bagel shop that has drawn enough attention to inspire a sketch on Saturday Night Live. Scalabrino walked Roker through how the shop's bagels are made, detailing the sourdough process that has set the shop apart since it opened.

Scalabrino also addressed the long lines outside Apollo Bagels locations that went viral, discussing the shop's reaction to the attention. Apollo Bagels opened in 2024 and has built a following in New York City for its sourdough take on the traditional bagel.

Looking ahead, Scalabrino told Roker about plans to expand the brand beyond New York City, with the shop aiming to bring its bagels to new markets around the world.

The segment focused on the mechanics of the business, from the bakery's daily production to the public response that turned a local favorite into the subject of national conversation and comedy.

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