Al Roker And Dylan Dreyer Take On Aerial Yoga In Latest BUDDY UP

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer stepped outside their usual TODAY studio setting for the latest installment of Buddy Up, the show's recurring segment pairing anchors for shared activities. This time, the two tried aerial yoga at Om Factory in New York City, working through poses suspended in fabric hammocks above the ground.

The segment shows Roker and Dreyer navigating the challenges of the sky-high workout, a departure from typical mat-based exercise that requires balance, core strength and a willingness to be upside down in front of cameras. Both anchors are regular fixtures of TODAY's fourth hour and its various lifestyle segments, where Buddy Up has become a recurring feature pairing hosts for hands-on activities.

The aerial yoga outing follows the format's pattern of sending TODAY personalities into unfamiliar physical territory, this time inside a New York studio dedicated to the practice. Viewers get to see how the anchors adjust to the equipment and technique required for a workout that differs sharply from a standard studio segment.

The clip captures the pair working through the class step by step, offering audiences a look at how the aerial format tests coordination and trust in ways their regular on-air duties do not.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...