Al Roker Marks 72nd Birthday With Bacon Bouquet and Custom Cocktail on TODAY

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Al Roker received an on-air birthday surprise from his TODAY colleagues to mark his 72nd birthday, complete with an unconventional gift and a themed drink created in his honor. The celebration unfolded live on the show, catching Roker off guard as his coworkers presented him with the festive additions.

The centerpiece of the surprise was a bacon bouquet, a floral-style arrangement made entirely of bacon strips rather than flowers, playing on Roker's known appetite for the breakfast staple. Alongside the bouquet, the team also introduced a cocktail crafted specifically for the occasion and named The Paper Plane.

The segment captured the kind of lighthearted, celebratory moment TODAY has built into its programming around milestones for its longtime cast members. Roker, a fixture of the broadcast, was the center of attention as his colleagues marked the birthday with humor and genuine warmth.

The clip offers a glimpse into the camaraderie among the TODAY team, with the bacon bouquet and custom cocktail serving as playful nods to Roker's personality and tenure on the show. The birthday tribute was shared as part of TODAY's ongoing coverage of its hosts' personal milestones alongside its regular news and lifestyle programming.

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