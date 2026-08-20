 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Al Roker Marks 72nd Birthday With Bacon Bouquet and Custom Cocktail on TODAY

The on-air celebration featured an unusual floral arrangement made entirely of bacon.

By:



Al Roker received an on-air birthday surprise from his TODAY colleagues to mark his 72nd birthday, complete with an unconventional gift and a themed drink created in his honor. The celebration unfolded live on the show, catching Roker off guard as his coworkers presented him with the festive additions.

The centerpiece of the surprise was a bacon bouquet, a floral-style arrangement made entirely of bacon strips rather than flowers, playing on Roker's known appetite for the breakfast staple. Alongside the bouquet, the team also introduced a cocktail crafted specifically for the occasion and named The Paper Plane.

The segment captured the kind of lighthearted, celebratory moment TODAY has built into its programming around milestones for its longtime cast members. Roker, a fixture of the broadcast, was the center of attention as his colleagues marked the birthday with humor and genuine warmth.

The clip offers a glimpse into the camaraderie among the TODAY team, with the bacon bouquet and custom cocktail serving as playful nods to Roker's personality and tenure on the show. The birthday tribute was shared as part of TODAY's ongoing coverage of its hosts' personal milestones alongside its regular news and lifestyle programming.

Recent Articles
Al Roker Explores the Puppet-Building Secrets of Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Al Roker Explores the Puppet-Building Secrets of Jim Henson's Creature Shop
7/27/2026
Al Roker Gets Hands-On With Puppets at Jim Henson's Creature Shop
7/27/2026
AL ROKER Hosts New UNIVERSAL TODAY Series From Universal Orlando Resort
AL ROKER Hosts New UNIVERSAL TODAY Series From Universal Orlando Resort
7/27/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts