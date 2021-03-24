Anthony Anderson to Host the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Emmy® and Golden Globe®- nominated actor, Anthony Anderson, star and executive producer of ABC's multi-award-nominated sitcom "black-ish," will host the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, bringing his humor and talent to the star-studded event honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater. The reimagined awards gala will be held virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021, and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. The announcement was made TODAY by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706. The event is free to everyone, but registration is required at: www.local706.org.

As previously announced, Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Arsenio Hall, star of Murphy's recently released movie Coming 2 America.

Anthony Anderson, best known for his iconic roles on television and in movies, has received many accolades throughout his career including six consecutive Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series," two Golden Globe nominations and three Critics Choice nominations for his popular role in "black-ish." Anderson is currently hosting his sixth season of the ABC game show "To Tell the Truth." In addition, he is producing "grown-ish" for Freeform and "mixed-ish" for ABC, both "black-ish" spin offs, and executive producing "Road Trippin'" which airs on SnapChat.

Anderson has become familiar to audiences through roles in such prominent films as the Michael Bay blockbuster Transformers, Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning feature The Departed, and the all-star comedy The Big Year. Anderson has appeared in Me, Myself, and Irene and the Barbershop franchise, Scary Movie 3, Kangaroo Jack, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave, Two Can Play That Game, Malibu's Most Wanted, My Baby's Daddy, Agent Cody Banks 2, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Small Town Crime, The Star and the Academy Award-nominated Ferdinand. Most recently, Anderson starred in and was the executive producer of Netflix's film Beats.

Anderson appeared in the Emmy award-winning pair of ABC live television specials, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience." He first appeared as Henry Jefferson in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons,'" and then as himself in the second special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times.'" Anderson brought his talent and humor to his own WB sitcom "All About the Andersons," which was loosely based on his life. Anderson also starred in "Law & Order," Fox's "K-Ville," "The Shield," and NBC's "Guys with Kids," "Eating America with Anthony Anderson," "Carnival Cravings with Anthony Anderson," and "Iron Chef America."

Among his many additional accolades, in 2021, he won his seventh individual Image Award in the category of "Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series," adding to his 16 total career Image Award nominations. He has four Screen Actors Guild Awards, BET AWARDS and TEEN CHOICE AWARDS each, as well as a People's Choice Awards and a Kids' Choice Award. Anderson has also hosted the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS for seven consecutive years, from 2014-2020. In 2020, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As previously announced, Matthew Mungle, Oscar® and Emmy® winning make-up artist, will receive the 2021 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up, presented by eight-time Oscar Award nominee Glenn Close. Both Mungle and Close are Oscar nominees for this year's Academy awards for Hillbilly Elegy - Close for her role as supporting actress, and Mungle for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Emmy®-winning hair stylist Terry Baliel, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling, presented by Oscar nominated actress Scarlett Johansson, who worked with Terry on Jojo Rabbit.

Additional presenters include Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Judith Light (The Politician), Ming-Na Weh (The Mandalorian, Mulan), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), A.J. Buckley (SEAL Team), and Michael Cohen (Henry Danger) among others.

