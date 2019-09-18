Announcing Emmy Winner Matt Koff's Debut Comedy Album 'WHO'S MY LITTLE GUY?'

On Friday, November 1st, Matt Koff will release his debut comedy album, Who's My Little Guy?. Fans know Matt from his writing on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW WITH Trevor Noah and THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart, for which he won an Emmy, as well as his stand-up appearances on Adam Devine's House Party and The History Channel's I Love the 1880s. After doing comedy for over a decade, Matt decided it was time to fulfill his dream of releasing an album because his therapist told him to shut up and do it already.

As a late-night TV show writer, Matt typically deals with current events, so for Who's My Little Guy? he wanted to shift gears and delve into more personal experiences, like what it's like breaking your arms in a bicycle accident in New York City, getting fired from a game show, having a neurotic mother who believes that every day may be your last, and how awkward it can be to celebrate Christmas when you're a Jew. Recorded at Union Hall in Brooklyn, Who's My Little Guy? provides an escape from the times we live in by offering a delightfully strange comedy experience.

Matt will be celebrating the release with a show at Q.E.D. Astoria on Friday, November 1, with special appearances from some of New York City's best comedians, including Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Crazy Rich Asians), Jo Firestone (The Tonight Show) and Brendan McLaughlin (Best Week Ever).





