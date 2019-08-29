Anna Kendrick Will Lead UNSOUND

Deadline reports that crime thriller "Unsound" has tapped Anna Kendrick to star. The film will be directed by Bharat Nalluri; Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards wrote the script.

Kendrick plays a New England state trooper, privately struggling with irreversible hearing loss, who's tasked with investigating the PRISON BREAK of a notorious gang leader. As she digs deeper into the most dangerous case of her career, she uncovers a vast conspiracy that, coupled with her deteriorating condition, threatens to end her career - and her life.

Kendrick is known for her roles in the PITCH PERFECT trilogy, as well as THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, KEND OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN and 50/50, among others.



In 2010, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney and Jason Bateman in the film UP IN THE AIR, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.



An accomplished theatre vet, Kendrick made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of HIGH SOCIETY, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.



Kendrick's additional theater work includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY/THE LEADING LADIES: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall and Broadway workshops of JANE EYRE and THE LITTLE PRINCESS. She has also been seen as 'Cinderella' in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.



She is the author of the bestselling collection of personal essays, Scrappy Little Nobody.

Read the original story on Deadline.





