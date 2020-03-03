Ann Dowd Will Star on THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING

Deadline reports that Emmy winner Ann Dowd has been cast as the titular commander-in-chief on Showtime's "The President is Missing."

The series is based on a novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson. David Oyelowo also stars.

In The President Is Missing pilot, a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration's first term when President Jillian Stroud (Dowd) goes missing, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Ohio bred, Dowd's Stroud is the daughter of a Senator and the granddaughter of a Congressman. She is the first female President of the U.S., combining compassion with steely dissolve.

Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, Medina Senghore, Gina Gallego and Michael Rooker make up the rest of the cast.

Dowd is known for her Emmy-winning turn on "The Handmaid's Tale." Her Broadway credits include The Seagull, Taking Sides, and as Prossy in Candida.

Read the original story on Deadline.





